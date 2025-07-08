Three children die as suspected diphtheria breaks out in Zaria

No fewer than three children have died and six others infected following a suspected diphtheria outbreak in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Dr. Bello Jamoh, Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board, said the outbreak had persisted in the state for the past 10 months.

He said the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was leading the response to the disease outbreak, with support from relevant partners and stakeholders.

Jamoh added that a team of experts would be deployed to strengthen efforts in tackling the spread and providing medical support.

Meanwhile, Malam Bashir-Magaji Basharata, a resident of Kwarbai, Zaria, who lost his daughter, said the disease was spreading fast across the city.

He said his daughter developed a swollen neck and difficulty breathing and speaking, and was rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

In spite of urgent care at the hospital, Basharata said his daughter passed away.

Soon after, three other children developed similar symptoms.

“I immediately informed the local council health department, which responded by sending a team of vaccinators to the area,” he said.

He added that two children from a neighbour’s household were affected, along with another girl from a nearby street.

Basharata also reported that four children showing diphtheria symptoms were admitted at Kakaki Primary Health Care Clinic near Kwarbai.

He said only one of the children admitted at the Kakaki clinic had been discharged as of his last visit.

He expressed concern over reports that no diphtheria vaccines were available across the entire Kaduna State.

He said the visiting medical team claimed they sourced the vaccines from neighbouring Niger State.

