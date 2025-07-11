Nurses reject NSIWC circular on allowances, threaten strike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institutions (NANNM-FHI) has rejected a recent circular issued by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) as it concerns their allowances.

The circular: SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646, was dated June 27, 2025, and titled: “Review of Allowances for Medical/Dental Officers in the Federal Public Service.”

Rising from an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja, the association said the circular failed to recognise the important contributions of nurses, who account for between 60 percent and 70 percent of the healthcare workforce.

NANNM-FHI President, Nurse Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, told journalists that the circular was issued without prior consultation with the association in spite of its impact on a major segment of healthcare professionals.

Rilwan said the document did not address critical allowances due to nurses, including shift, uniform, specialist, call duty, and retention allowances.

He said: “Nurses run intensive shifts, spending extended hours with patients and their relatives.

“Yet, our current shift allowance is just 8.5 percent of our salary, despite a 2009 circular approving 30 percent of basic salary.”

Rilwan added that nurses are required to change uniforms multiple times daily due to the nature of their duties, stressing that uniform allowance should reflect this reality.

He said: “Uniforms are essential, not optional.

“At a minimum, we need three uniforms a week.”

Rilwan said the selective application of the specialist allowance was discriminatory and unfair to nurses with specialist qualifications.

He noted that nursing includes several specialist cadres who deserve equal treatment.

He called on the Federal Government to prioritise the retention of trained nurses, who are increasingly migrating abroad in search of better conditions.

“Nigeria has the nurses, but we are losing them due to poor welfare and policy neglect,” he said.

Rilwan also urged the government to reconstitute the Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, saying it had remained dormant for years.

He added that nurses must also be included in the boards of Federal Health Institutions, as they represent the largest workforce in the sector.

He expressed concern over the removal of nurse educators, especially those on grade levels 7 and 8, from clinical duties, in spite of their role in training student nurses.

He said: “The same circular states that trainers should be paid.

“Yet, those training others are being sidelined.”

The NANNM-FHI president further demanded internship placements for university-trained nurses to enable them to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), recommending a centralised system to ensure uniformity and quality.

Rilwan also called for the creation of a Department of Nursing within the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said: “While we have a Director of Nursing, there is no actual department.

“There should be directorates for training, statistics, and clinical practice within that framework.”

He said the association was open to engagement and dialogue with the government and would allow time for an appropriate response.

However, Rilwan warned that failure to act could lead to industrial action.

