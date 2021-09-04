COVID-19: NCDC records more deaths , 444 new infections

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has recorded seven more Coronavirus-related deaths and 444 new infections from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Nigeria.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday morning in an update on the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 444 fresh cases reported on Friday indicate a decline from the 631 cases posted on Thursday.

According to it, the country’s death toll from the virus has risen to 2,494 .

It said the new infection figure had increased the country’s infection toll to 194,088 cases.

The NCDC said the number of the country’s active coronavirus infections had increased from 11,862 reported on Thursday to 11,914 announced on Friday.

It stated that over 2.7 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The Public Health Agency said 433 COVID-19 patients were treated, recovered and discharged from isolation centres across the country on Friday.

The NCDC stated that Edo State accounted for the highest number of infections with 71 cases, Akwa Ibom confirmed 49 cases, Kwara and Oyo had 49 each, while Kaduna recorded 21 infections.

Amongst others were Ekiti (20), FCT (19), Anambra (17), Delta (16), Kano (16), Bauchi (14), Ogun (11), Bayelsa (9), Benue (9), Cross River (7), Nasarawa (5), Jigawa , Zamfara two each and Enugu one.

According to it, Friday’s report includes the backlog of 19 cases reported for Kastina State from September 2 (16) and September 3 (3).

Three States that reported zero cases were Ondo , Osun and Sokoto.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the public health agency said one of the ways COVID spreads is by touching contaminated surfaces, then touching your face with unwashed hands.

It advised Nigerians to ensure that all surfaces were cleaned with soap and water or disinfectants at intervals to prevent transmission of the virus.