Four more deaths have been recorded in Nigeria as the country reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported the new figures on its website on Monday night.

According to the available data, the new death and infection figures were recorded in 16 states.

Lagos State was at the top of the list with 42 new infections, followed by Plateau, Rivers and Ebonyi States with 25, 16 and 10 cases.

Other states with infections were Abia-9; Ogun-9; FCT-9; Osun-7; Katsina-6; Kaduna-6; Ekiti-4; Taraba-4; Edo-3; Anambra-2; Akwa Ibom-2; and Kano-1.

In all, the country has had 55,160 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, 43,231 successfully treated and discharged, and 1,061 deaths.