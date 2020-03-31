COVID-19: Makinde has shown exemplary leadership — PDP

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been described as an exemplary leader of people, who would rather face the battle and win it instead of delegating in the face of crisis.

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, stated this while reacting to the news of the governor testing positive to the dreaded Coronavirus Disease on Monday.

Mustapha said Makinde has continued to exhibit traits of an astute and brave leader, doing everything to make easier for his people even in the wake of the spreading virus.

He called on God to heal him in no time so he could continue his good work for the benefit of the people of the State.

He said: “It is with rude shock we heard of the result of the test conducted by our governor on the dreaded COVID-19, my people have been so apprehensive about his condition while I assure them that the governor is alright, he will soon be certified cured of the virus.

“The fear we nurse is not out of place, judging from the fact that this man has provided an exemplary leadership trait, both in politics and governance, we will continue to support him in prayer, my Governor is going to bounce back with full vigour soon.”

Mustapha condemned insinuations from some quarters that the governor knowingly exposed himself to the virus, adding: “The moment was of great fear and trepidation and this is when you know who really is a leader, he had to do some things himself and he did, some other people would have sacrificed their lieutenants at that moment, he went to meetings and events on behalf of the good people of the State and that is expected of a good leader, our prayers are with him, like I said, we will soon hear good news about his status.”

Makinde announced on Sunday that the test he took because of his exposure to the virus at a meeting at Abuja.

The test came back positive, which heightened fear among the people of the State.