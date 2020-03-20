COVID 19: JNI calls for strict monitoring of borders

The Jama’tu Nasril Islam has called for strict monitoring of Nigeria’s borders to stop infected foreign nationals from raising the number Coronavirus victims in the country.

The Secretary-General of JNI, Dr. Kahlid Aliy, at a press conference on Friday in Kaduna, said the strict monitoring was necessary because of the nature of the country’s porous borders.

The JNI also called for routine briefing and updates to the nation on the situation of the pandemic in order to forestall fake news and rumour mongering.

It cautioned against politicising the health challenge, saying all Nigerians must collectively support government’s efforts in containing the virus.

The Muslim umbrella body called for national prayers and support to all government decisions taken against the spread of COVID 19.

He said: “JNI is seriously disturbed over the increase of spread of the deadly Coronavirus and also perturbed on the threat it poses to life of the citizenry in our dear country, Nigeria.

“The Coronavirus is becoming more worrisome and alarming; hence, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of JNI is on a high level consultation with senior Muslim Scholars on the next steps to be taken.

“However, it is not right for people to be spreading fake news all over the place on the worrisome life threatening scourge, baselessly.

“It is also inhuman and immoral creating unnecessary panic, which in the end causes more harm than the real virus.”

The JNI said government must take decisive, wise and proactive measures in containing the pandemic.

It said: “Government must see to the provision of special health centres nationwide for testing and quarantining.

“Strong palliative measures should be taken in order to cushion the painful economic effect of this pandemic which has already caused inflation in the country especially, on the livelihood of the citizenry.

“The government should provide outlets for essential commodities for the citizenry at subsidized rate.”

The JNI urged Nigerians to adhere to and support measures announced by government to contain the spread of the virus, while government should monitor compliance to all measures put in place.