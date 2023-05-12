COVID-19: For leaving him during pandemic, man asks Court to dissolve marriage with wife

A divorce-seeking man, Musibau Oseni Friday prayed a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 19-year-old marriage to wife, Afsat on grounds that she abandoned him when he needed her the most.

Testifying before the court, Oseni, a trader said that his wife treated him with disdain because he was unable to provide money for the family upkeep during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”When things really got bad, she wasted no time in abandoning me. She moved out of our home.

”She hurled all sorts of insults and reigned curses on me and eventually moved out of my house on September 16 2020″ the husband alleged.

The Court’s President, S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the suit until June 28 for cross examination and commencement of defence.