Anambra State recorded the highest number of Coronavirus Disease infection on Tuesday in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the data for Tuesday on its Twitter handle, but without the figures from Lagos State, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The Anambra State Government had two weeks ago raised concerns over the lack of observation of the COVID-19 protocol by residents of the state.

The State Governor, Willie Obiano, had threatened to impose a fresh curfew if the trend continued.

The data by the NCDC showed that the state recorded 344 new infections on Tuesday.

It was followed by Oyo State with 172 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory report 148 infections.

Other states that reported infections were Benue-107, Rivers-95, Ogun-59, Ondo-56, Ebonyi-53, Kaduna-52 and Plateau-46.

Others were Kwara-36, Enugu-30, Akwa Ibom-26, Osun-22, Edo-20, Abia-17, Kano-16, Borno-15, Cross River-10, Delta-8, Gombe-8, Imo-7, Ekiti-5, Sokoto-4, Jigawa-3, Bayelsa-3, Nasarawa-3 and Zamfara-3.

Sixteen deaths were recorded on Tuesday nationwide from the pandemic.