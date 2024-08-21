Court remands stepfather over alleged attempt to defile minor

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday remanded a 35-year-old stepfather, Nunayon Abiona, over alleged attempt to defile his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The Chief Magistrate, A.J. Aina, ordered that Abiona be remanded at the Awarjigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry, after he pleaded not guilty to a count of attempted defilement.

He also ordered that the case file be forwarded to the office of the Director for Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until October 29 for ruling on the bail application filed by the defendant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 11, at No. 25, Jegba Quarters, Soglo Road, Badagry, Lagos.

According to Okuoimose, the defendant who is a stepfather to the 15-year-old girl, attempted to have sexual intercourse with her.

He said that the offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 262 provides for 14 years imprisonment for anybody found guilty of such offence.

