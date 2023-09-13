Court remands labourer for allegedly stealing iron door, window burglar proof worth N90,000

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Wednesday ordered that a 26-year-old labourer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly stealing an iron door and two window burglar proof worth N90,000.

Abdullahi, who lives in Marmara Quarters, Mandawari in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano, was charged with criminal trespass and theft.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 11 at Mandawari police station by Umar Suleiman, the complainant.

Wada said the defendant trespassed into the complainant’s shop at Marmara Quarters and stole his iron door and two windows.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one reliable surety.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for mention.