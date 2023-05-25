Court remands contractor for allegedly swindling Army Officer

A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja has ordered that a contractor, Fidelis Ohue, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly swindling a Colonel with the Nigerian Army of N450,000.

The contractor was dragged before the court on Thursday, charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendant and adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.

Mayana ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre, pending investigation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the matter was reported by Colonel Omale Ochagwuba of Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.

Ochayi told the court that sometime in July, 2020, the complainant entrusted and gave the defendant a job to purchase electric armoured cable, prepaid electric meter and PVC pipes for the armoured cable.

Ochagwuba said after he gave Ohue the sum of N450,000 for the items, the defendant developed a criminal mind and converted it into his own use.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to have committed the offence and was released on bail with the condition of resolving the issue with the nominal complainant.

The prosecutor said the defendant deliberately violated the bail condition and went into hiding on March 7, where the Investigation Police Officer sighted him at Nyanya Market, Abuja and arrested him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 323 of the Penal Code.

Ohue, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.