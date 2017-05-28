Court orders arrest of former speaker of Plateau House of Assembly

LATEST NEWS:
Justice-Scale-Image-1280x851.jpg
A Jos High Court on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, John Dabwan.

Justice Felomina Lot gave the order after revoking bail he granted Dabwan in a case of issuance of a dud cheque in the sum of N3.8 million.

The former speaker allegedly issued the cheque to a Jos-based businessman, Theophilus Omhagie.

Lot said: “The accused was granted bail in this case based on self-recognition, but he has failed to show up or send any representative.

“His refusal to come to court in this matter goes to show that the accused has no respect or regard for the court; it is indeed a slap on this honourable court.

“I hereby revoke the bail earlier granted to him and order for his immediate arrest and hand over to the nearest police station.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution had submitted that Omhagie offered services to Dabwan in 2016.

Prosecution counsel, E. A. Inbgbenoine, told the court that Dabwan issued a Sterling Bank cheque to Omhagie on October 3, 2016.

He said that the cheque was linked to an account number, 1001389536, adding that the former speaker instructed that the cheque should be presented on October 4, 2016.

Lot said: “However, on presenting the N3.8 million cheque accross the counter, it turned out to be a dud cheque.’’

He said that the complainant reported the case to the police after many failed attempts to get Dabwan to pay him.

NAN reports that Dabwan appeared without any counsel on arraignment in January.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail on self-recognition.

The former speaker, however, failed to show up in court on other adjourned dates.

The case has been adjourned until June 20 for further hearing.


