Coup: Nigeria cuts power supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts of electricity daily to Niger Republic as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States to restore democracy in that nation.

The disconnection was effected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria involved in the transmission on Tuesday night.

The Managing Director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond when Vanguard News called repeatedly on Wednesday.

But a source in the organisation, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is true Niger was disconnected from the national grid last night based on the instruction of the government.

“Nigeria used to supply 150 megawatts of power to Niger.

“It is total disconnection in line with ECOWAS moves to restore democracy in that country.”

