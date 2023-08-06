Coup: Many African Presidents will be assassinated, third world war looms – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, against attacking the coup plotters in Niger Republic.

Primate Ayodele issued the warning in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

Primate Ayodele noted that the attack against Niger Republic will lead to the downfall of Tinubu’s government because Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity and it will lead to a severe protest to end this government.

The prophet noted that the United States of America and NATO are only deceiving Nigeria and African nations other than destroying the continent.

Apart from the ECOWAS Chairman, the prophet warned other African nations not to attempt going to war because it will spread around the world and the plan is to make Africa the face of the third world war, which God is strongly against.

He said: “Interference the happenings in the Niger Republic will be the downfall of President Tinubu’s government. He must not try it because Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity, the chief of army staff must not approve it and the senate must also not try to approve it in the interest of Nigerian citizens. it will bring their government down because this will lead to a serious protest to end this government.’’

“Americans are deceiving us, NATO is deceiving us, and there is nothing they want to give us other than destroying Nigeria and Africa at large. No African nation should attempt to war because the moment it happens, it will spread to the whole world. African nations must not allow war, America and Russia want to use Africa as a face to begin the third world war. God doesn’t want it.”

Primate Ayodele further explained that no African country will be able to survive the heat if the war against the coup plotters begins, revealing that the plan for those influencing it is to assassinate as many African presidents as possible.

He lambasted the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, who declared that his country was ready to fight against the Niger Republic military, making it known that a coup would be organised to remove him from power.

The Man of God said: “No African country will survive the heat if the war against the Niger Republic coupist successfully starts. The plan is to assassinate as many African presidents as possible. The war is more than what they think it is, it’s way more serious.

“I see some African countries like Senegal expressing their readiness to attack the coupists whenever ECOWAS is ready. The president, Macky Sall will be ousted the moment he tries it. There will be a coup to remove him from government.”

The prophet advised that the solution is a peaceful dialogue in the country even though it will take some time to materialise, it’s still the best option. He revealed that any attempt to enforce the ousted Niger Republic president will lead to his death.

Primate Ayodele said: “War isn’t the solution, all that is needed in the Niger Republic is a peaceful dialogue, it will take time but that’s the solution. They don’t want the president again, ECOWAS shouldn’t enforce him otherwise they will kill him.”

“War against the coup plotters in Niger will lead to third world war, I am warning African nations now, this is beyond what they see, it is much more serious than this. It is a bait and they shouldn’t fall for it by attacking Niger Republic.”