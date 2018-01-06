Costa scores, sent off on home debut for Atletico

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa scored on his home debut in a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday and was immediately sent off for an overzealous celebration.

It was a typically eventful return to La Liga for the former Chelsea striker, as he hit the second goal in the 67th minute, after Angel Correa had put Atletico ahead in the 18th minute.

He rushed to the home fans behind the goal at the Wanda Metropolitano, creating a mini-surge as supporters ran down to embrace their returning hero.

The Spain striker had also played for the club from 2010 to 2014.

Leaving the pitch to celebrate with the fans automatically incurs a booking.

As Costa had already been shown a yellow card for elbowing Djene Dakonam seven minutes earlier, referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero had no choice but to send him off.

He had returned to Atletico from Chelsea for 57 million pounds ($77.34 million) in September but could not play until January due to a ban on the club registering new players.

Costa will now be suspended for Atletico’s next Liga game at Eibar on January 13.

Atletico are second in the standings on 39 points, six behind leaders Barcelona who host Levante on Sunday.

Third-placed Valencia host Girona later on Saturday before Sevilla play Real Betis in a local derby, while champions Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Reuters/NAN.