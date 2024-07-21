Cost of governance: Kalu calls for part-time legislature

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has recommended that the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly should operate on a part-time basis

The former two-term governor of Abia State, said this was to reduce financial burdens on governments at all levels

Kalu, who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Sunday, proposed a constitutional amendment to enable lawmakers to sit for only two weekends or three weeks in three months, with four sessions per year, and emergency sittings when necessary

He said this move would streamline government expenses and promote trust among Nigerians

He said: “Well, I think it would be a good idea for my colleagues to agree and amend the constitution first.

“In three months, we sit for two to three weeks, making it four times a year

“If there’s any emergency, there would be an emergency sitting.

“We can come in and do a presidential bid on that basis and go back, instead of meeting on a full-time basis.

“It shouldn’t be the Senate alone.

“Both the House of Representatives and the Houses of Assembly in Nigeria.

“So, all the legislative branches in Nigeria should be part-time as austerity measures to reduce the cost of governance or we should go back to regional government.

“If we’re going for a regional government, it means the ministers and the lawmakers would be the same

“I have been thinking on how we can save money to run Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs money.

“I will encourage the president, the National Assembly to make this law.

“It will help President Bola Tinubu and the system, including everybody.

“Not that the senators earn a lot

“We’re paid almost nothing in the Senate.

“I laugh when people speak about our earnings because our pay is nothing to write home about.

“But I want my colleagues to do a quick constitutional amendment, have a part-time Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly to earn the trust of Nigerians.”

