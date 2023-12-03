COP28: Sanwo-Olu commits to 45% reduction in methane emissions

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has committed the state to a 45 percent reduction in methane emissions by 2035.

The Governor made the commitment at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Revealing the details of the commitment he made at a panel session, Sanwo-Olu tweeted on his X handle:

At #COP28 today, I set a bold target for Lagos: a 45% reduction in methane emissions by 2035.

We’re committed to action, but we need global support to double our waste processing capacity.

Speaking on a panel with the theme “Lowering Organic Waste Methane”, presided over by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr. John Kerry, I spoke about how Lagos carries the problems of two cities. We need to get twice the support to address the gap and bring about solutions. Our political will to cut the emission is fully supported by regulatory framework to do what is required of us. As a fast-rising economy in Africa, we need all the support of industrialised economies. Any success in any part of the world without an African success would amount to little progress.

We have set up this target, which aims at cutting methane emission by 15% to 20% in 2030 and by 45% in 2035. However, we will not be able to achieve this goal if we don’t get the support we require. If there are no honest conversations with real partners at this level, our present efforts might take time to get the desired result.

It is great news to hear that the SCALE initiative launched last year by the US Department of State and Bloomberg Philanthropies to empower subnational champions in C40 Cities to drive climate ambition, with an initial focus on accelerating implementation of the Global Methane Pledge has received a $372.5 million commitment to support waste sector methane abatement across C40 Cities.

We look forward to collectively doing more to realise our collective goals to save the planet and improve the lives of our populace.