Nigeria has no fewer than 1,411 participants at the ongoing 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Codenamed: “COP28,” the United Nations-backed conference is ongoing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The number of Nigerians participating in the conference was revealed by Statisense, a leading AI data company specialising in financial report analysis, bank statement evaluation and AI chatbot services.

The registered participants under Nigeria, according to Statisense, showed that of the 1,411, the State House, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has 138.

Also represented at the conference are the National Assembly, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and State Governments among others.

State House: 138

National Council on Climate Change: 54

Federal Min of Environment: 53

National Assembly: 36

NNPC: 28

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 21

Ministry of Environment: 16

Lagos State Government: 14

NDDC: 13

Bank of Industry: 13

Ministry of Petroleum Resources: 12

Federal Capital Territory Authority: 11

NSIA: 9

Ministry of Environment & Climate Change: 9

Rural Electrification Agency: 9

Govt House, Kaduna: 9

Embassy of Nigeria Home-Based Office: 9

Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources: 8

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs: 8

Ecologistics: 8

Zoetic Global: 7

NASENI: 7

NEA Engineers: 7

Nigerian Midstream & DPRA: 7

Federal Min of Transportation: 7

Also Read:

Federal Min of Finance: 7

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission: 6

Min of Niger Delta Affairs: 6

SMEDAN: 6

National Population Commission: 6

Sustainable Development Goals, Nigeria: 6

Niger State Govt: 6

North-East Development Commission: 6

Climate Wednesday: 6

Cross river State Govt: 6

DEPOWA: 6

Federal Min of Labour & Employment: 6

Federal Min of Power: 6

African Union Development Agency: 6

Formal Act Legacy Ltd: 6

Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project: 6

African Aviation & Aerospace University, Abuja: 6

Environmental Health Council of Nigeria: 6

Nigerian Maritime Admin & Safety Agency Vivacity: 5

Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Program: 5

Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas: 5

Oando Clean Energy: 5

Nigeria Labour Congress: 5

African Finance Corporation: 5

InfraCorp: 5

Federal Min of Environ ACReSAL: 5

Borno State Govt: 5

Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria, Ltd: 5

FCCPC: 5

Office of the SSG: 4

National Agency for the Great Green Wall: 4

Presidency: 4

Natural Eco Capital Ltd: 4

Min of Budget & Econ Planning: 4

Sahara Group: 4

Zamfara State Govt: 4

#Statisense (COP28).