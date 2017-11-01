Conte: Moses needs more time 

Antonio Conte has revealed that Victor Moses “needs more time” to recover from his muscular injury before he can return to action for Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last month at Selhurst Park.

Moses has been working hard on his recovery at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground in recent weeks as he looks to get back fit for the Blues as quickly as possible.

However, the wing-back sat out Tuesday night’s clash against Roma in the Champions League and Conte has not yet confirmed how much longer Moses will be out of action for.

Speaking at his news conference before the Roma game, Conte said: “Moses needs more time.

“We have to take it game by game and try to do our best in every game.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a crunch clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side head into that game in fourth place in the Premier League table and nine points behind leaders Manchester City after 10 games of the new campaign.

The Blues won the title in style in Conte’s first campaign at the club but the west London side have already lost three games in the Premier League so far this season.