Comedian Akpororo mocks Peter Obi, says he’ll be in court for eight years

Comedian Akpororo has taken a swipe at the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, who is in court challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

During a gig, the ace comedian asked his listeners if the former two-term Anambra State Governor was still in court.

Akpororo said: “I always say this and people say I’m crazy.

“But in the end, what I said will happen.

“Tinubu will be president for eight years.

“Before he became president, his head, hands and legs were shaking.

“But since he became the president, have you seen anything shake?

“People mocked him on social media for his grammar, but since he became the president, that man reads without looking at books.

“He is very intelligent.

“I’m telling you how Aso Rock is.

“When they enter that place, they’re above witches and wizards.

“They become principalities.

“I’m a Christian.

“I am spirit-filled.

“If I tell you something, it will always come to pass.

“Nothing will happen to Tinubu.

“He will be president for eight years.

“Tinubu did not give me any money.

“Is Peter Obi still in court?

“He will be in court for eight years.”