Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, on Wednesday expressed delight at the large turnout of Muslims to celebrate Christmas with Christians in Kaduna.

Buru said when he spoke with newsmen: “I am so delighted that a large number Muslims that came to celebrate this year’s Christmas morning service with us.

“This will boost interfaith activities, promote religious tolerance and better understanding among different faith based organizations in the state and the northern region.”

Buru expressed gratitude to what he described as “astonishing turn out of Muslim youth including their scholars at the church for Christmas service with such a large numbers of women Muslims and children ,youth to promote peace and unity.

“The number of Muslims coming to attend Christmas service with us is increasing year-by-year as a result of better understanding and religious tolerance.

“It was really unbelievable to have such a large numbers of Muslims youth, top Islamic scholars, traditional title holders and various associations of peace promoting organizations from the 19 northern states to join us in this prayers, this is a clear fact that Nigerians can really be their brothers keepers.”

Earlier in his Sermon, Buru stressed the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence amongst different faith in Africa so as to strengthen peace and harmony.

He added: “We must remember that we are from one family because Adam and Eve were our original Biological parents. We all have that in our holy scriptures, the Bible and Qur’an.

“And we also believe in paradise and hell fire.

“Therefore, we must be our brothers keepers to live in peace and harmony.

“We are using the Christmas season to unite Muslims and Christians and to promote better understanding among different faith based organisations.

“I’m pleading with Muslims and Christians across the globe to use the season in promoting peace and unity and to forgive one another, so as to live in peace.

“Annually, hundreds of muslims usually come from parts of northern Nigeria to join us in Christmas celebration.

“We are happy that large number of muslims from various places have again come and joined us in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Responding on behalf of the muslim delegation from Funtua, Katsina State, Mallam Murtala Marafa said: “We are really happy to be in your midst today because we came with other muslims from Kano, Sotoko and Zamfara to join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“All muslims all over the world believe in Jesus Christ. We donated our offering like other Christians to promote peace and unity.

“It’s a season of peace and unity so we are here to spread the message of peace and unity in the country.

“We are Nigerians and we must join hands toward making this country great and as muslims, we must promote peace and unity, we must join hands toward making Nigeria a better place.

“Nigeria is a great country.

“Let’s join hands in praying for peace and unity for our country to prosper.”