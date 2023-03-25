Chrisland School, staff, vendor to face charges for student’s death

The Lagos State Government says a case of involuntary manslaughter in addition to reckless and negligent acts has been established against Chrisland School, some members of staff and a vendor in the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

The Office of the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

It said the suspects would be charged with the offences contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeniran died during her school’s inter-house sport on February 9, 2023 at Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

An autopsy report revealed that she died from Asphyxia and electrocution.

Following the controversial circumstance surrounding the student’s death, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death.