Chief Imam of Jos dies, President Tinubu mourns

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the family and followers of the Chief Imam of Jos, Plateau State, Sheikh Lawal Adam Abubakar.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Sheikh Lawal Abubakar, a respected Muslim leader, passed away on Thursday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Also Read

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu stated that the late Imam’s community services and moral leadership will long be remembered.

Hey also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased cleric, and extended his condolences to the Muslim community, and the people and Government of Plateau State.

Post Views: 0