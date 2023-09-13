Chelsea made late Awoniyi enquiry this summer



Chelsea reportedly made an enquiry for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi late in the transfer window last week.

A pre-season injury to Christopher Nkunku has left Chelsea light on central striking options, especially after allowing Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku to leave.

New signing Nicolas Jackson has been relied upon to lead the line, but there is not much cover behind the Senegalese forward.

Therefore, The Athletic claimed that Chelsea made an attempt to sign the Forest attacker late in the window, but had their enquiry rebuffed.

A move for Awoniyi would have been another name on the long list of incomings at Chelsea this summer.

Sixteen players came through the door at Stamford Bridge, with the club spending just shy of £500m.

After welcoming 22 new faces last season, it means that Chelsea have already spent over £1bn since the arrival of Todd Boehly as owner.

Awoniyi has been in scintillating form for Forest at the start of this campaign, following on from his fine finish to last season.

Prior to deadline day, Awoniyi was on a run of scoring in seven successive Premier League games.

The Nigerian netted six goals in Forest’s final four games, helping them massively towards survival, including the solitary goal versus Arsenal which guaranteed a second season at this level.

The 26-year-old has picked up where he left off too, scoring in Forest’s first three games of the season.

Chelsea’s interest in Awoniyi therefore would have come just two days before they hosted Forest at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Awoniyi would go on to set up the only goal of the game, feeding Anthony Elanga, who slotted past Robert Sanchez to give the visitors a shock 1-0 success.

With Nkunku not set to return for another few months, Jackson will remain the only option for Mauricio Pochettino, who has endured a difficult start at Chelsea.

The club sits 12th after four games and face Bournemouth on Sunday in their first game back after the international break.