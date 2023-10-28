Change how staff are treated in VON, workers tell new DG

Journalists working at the Voice of Nigeria (VON) are desiring a change in the way workers are treated in the foremost broadcast organisation, which recently got a new helmsman.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, VON Chapter, Jumoke Falayi-Johnson, made this known while reacting to a promise by the new Director-General of VON to prioritise workers’ welfare.

She spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria during a visit to the Lagos Office of VON by the Director-General, Jibrin Ndace.

Falayi-Johnson said: “Our expectation from the DG is that there will be a change in the way staff are treated in VON.

“An organisation should not just be about the job.

“The engine room of any organisation is the human resource before the machines, no matter how important machines are and how technologically-driven the organisation is.

“What you put in is what you get when it comes to human resources.”

According to the chairman, there is a place for staff training, welfare and advancement on the job in every successful organisation.

“These are what we expect from the current DG, and we hope he will achieve all of these,” Falayi-Johnson said.

NAN reports that Ndace had, during the visit, called for support of members of staff in repositioning the broadcast medium.

“I require staff support; staff will make things happen. It is their institution, a national patrimony, our institution; so we all need to work together.

“The staff should be sincere and open to me; if there are issues around the organisation, they should not hide them.

“I am coming with the mind-set to make a change, but that will not be possible without the support of the men who make things happen, “ he said.

The director-general said that his focus would be to bring more life into VON and reposition it in line with its mandate as the authoritative voice of Nigeria.

According to him, such repositioning would require leveraging technologies and innovations as well as prioritising staff welfare.

“VON is a brand and its Lagos Office is strategic; so, getting it back to the values is a priority,” he said.

The director-general said that his administration would have a holistic approach in advancing VON.

He said that the approach would involve repositioning, rebranding, prioritising staff welfare and effective discharge of duties.

He said: “Welfare is not just about tangible things. There are also the intangible – training, office accommodation and several other things.

“People being happy in their offices is also part of welfare.

“Also, attitude – how management connects with workers – can also make the staff happy.”