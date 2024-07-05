CGIS to Immigration personnel: Deliver services at exact fee, no hidden charges

The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, CGIS Kemi Nandap, has charged personnel of the service to deliver their services with utmost decorum and transparency at the exact fee stipulated ,without hidden charges.

The CGIS gave the charge at the flag-off of a two-day Sensitization and Enlightenment Programme tagged “Mitigating Corruption and Improving Service Delivery in the NIS”, held at the Passport Office, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the CGIS, the charge became necessary since the Nigerian Immigration Service provides specialized services to Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

Nandap, who was represented by the Special Adviser on anti-Corruption Unit, DCI Florence Lairan, noted that corruption was not limited to embezzlement of money alone but extortion of applicants and deliberate delay aimed at compelling applicants to do their billing.

She noted that the sensitization could not have come at a better time, as it was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s transformation agenda and the CGIS’ vision of a corrupt-free immigration service.

“Corruption no doubt is a cancer which has eaten deep into the fabrics of the Nigerian systems, in which NIS is no exception. If not critically diagnosed and treated, it can kill the Nigerian nation.

“Primarily, the Nigeria Immigration Service is a security outfit, however, service-oriented, as it provides specialized services to Nigerians and non-Nigerians who wish to traverse, visit, or reside in Nigeria.

“Such services are expected to be proffered with all the decorum they deserve. They must be given in a transparent manner, that is, at exact fee as advertised, without hidden charges. Therefore, timely and transparent service is a task that must be done,” she stated.

The CGIS highlighted steps taken by the NIS leadership to mitigate corruption, to include: emplacement of legal framework for act of corrupt practices as enshrined in Immigration act, 2015, establishment of complaints formation like SERVOICOM, contact centre, decentralization of certain operations to command and deployment of technology to aid processes and transparency.

She also highlighted the establishment of the CGIS Control Room, where activities in all the NIS formations could easily be monitored, as part of the measures to check officers.

“This is a huge step taken by the leader of the service towards limiting the rate of corruption. Officers are therefore encouraged to do what is right and acceptable at all times in order to avoid being summoned or sanctioned based on unacceptable behaviors.

“If you think you are in Seme border, for example, and no one is watching, be careful what you do. The watching eye of the law is closer to you and watching you more than ever before.

“The technology building presently operational is making service delivery better, faster and less cumbersome. This is because almost everything is practically done online. Face-to-face interaction between personnel and applicants that encourages extortion will be practically faced off.

“Visa on arrival, temporary work permit and the new passport platform launched on January 8, 2024 are geared towards reducing Passport contact with applicants,” she stated.

In his keynote address, Assistant Comptroller General Kehinde Sadiq explained that the awareness on mitigating corruption and improving service delivery was a matter that demanded immediate attention and concerted efforts.

He further explained that “Our gathering today is to equip ourselves and others with the knowledge needed to contribute to the solution of this challenge.

“This campaign therefore marks a significant milestone in the CGIS’s continuous efforts to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the NIS’s operations.

“This campaign is both an event and a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving the Nigerian public with integrity and dedication.

“The Service recognizes the pivotal role in national security and service delivery and has therefore adopted a proactive stance against this menace through the implementation of the Federal Government’s cashless policy and the subsequent Passport reforms championed by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.”

On her part, representative of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Mary Omoronyon, who described corruption as the abuse of office for private gain, however, reminded NIS personnel that corrupt actions were criminal and punishable by jail sentences, adding that ignorance is not an excuse in law.

She highlighted qualities needed to mitigate corruption to include ethics, integrity, transparency, and accountability.

While suggesting ways to mitigate corruption and enhance service delivery, she said, “Management should reward and recognize hard work. Management should communicate and sensitize staff consistently at every opportunity.

“Be determined to break the chain of corruption by reporting cases of unethical practices. Acceptance of gift/hospitality can leave an organisation vulnerable to accusations of unfairness and partiality. It is best to be guided”.

Also speaking, representatives of the Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps present, highlighted the social economic effect of corruption and the need to tackle it from all fronts.

The campaign activities began with a roadshow, where Immigration officers distributed informative flyers and engaged directly with members of the public.

