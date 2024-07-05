N12.8bn generated in six months, Ogun Customs reveals

The Ogun II Area command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday disclosed that it generated a sum of N12,830,493,630.06 between January and June, this year.

According to the command, the development represents a significant increase of 51%, compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

It added that, in the last three months, it has discovered twelve factories, which have been brought under excise control.

The Ogun II Area Controller, Comptroller Olusola Alade, made this known at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Alade said the command’s revenue collection improved significantly in the last three months, with N3.486 billion collected in April, N2.801 billion in May, and N3.664 billion in June.

He attributed the improvements in the revenue generation of the command to the diligence and professionalism of its officers.

Alade also attributed the success to good motivation from the service’s management, continuous deployment of intelligence, and reconnaissance by the monitoring unit, which led to the discovery of some factories that have been brought under excise control.

His words: “The Command generated, the sum of twelve billion, eight hundred and thirty million, four hundred and ninety-three thousand, six hundred and thirty-naira, six kobo (N12,830,493,630.06) as revenue for the period under review.

“This can be compared to eight billion, five hundred and five million, thirty-eight thousand, eight hundred and eighteen naira, thirty kobo (N8,505,038,818.30) generated in the corresponding period of last year, 2023.

“There is therefore a differential of (N4,326,454.811.76) which is a significant improvement of 51%.

“This attainment is evidence of the diligence, professionalism and commitment of our officers and men who worked tirelessly to ensure that we met and exceeded the revenue targets given to our command.

“It is also indicative of our steadfast commitment to the growth of our national economy.

“In addition, our activities in the free trade zones have improved and these brought greater success which is evident in our monthly revenue collections from April to June.

“In April we raked in three billion, four hundred and eighty-six million, nine hundred and sixty-one thousand, one hundred eighty-six-naira, million, nine hundred and sixty-one thousand, one hundred eighty-six-naira, seventy-one kobo (N 3.486,961,186.71) in May we made two billion, eight hundred and one million, eight hundred and thirty-three thousand, seven hundred and forty kobo (N2,801,833,739.40) while in June our revenue collection leaped to three billion, six hundred and sixty-four million, seven hundred and seventy-six thousand, four hundred and ninety-nine-naira, seven kobo (N3,564,776,499.07).

“The command will continue to put in place necessary measures to improve on the collections with adequate support from other units of the service.

“We shall maintain success through synergy and continued dialogue, by engaging and sensitizing the local and trader communities while discharging our statutory responsibilities of enforcing compliance with government fiscal policies.

