The Christian Democratic Movement has described those who protested against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday as selfish, self-centered and jobless individuals.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the National President of the Association, Wole Adedoyin, in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

According to the release “It is very disrespectful and discourteous to always involve the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye in every political crisis of the country. During the COZA crisis they wanted him to talk despite the fact that the event did not happen in his church. We are quite aware that Baba Adeboye is an international figure and one of the most respectable world religious leaders. The international communities don’t treat their religion leaders like this.

“The fact that the Vice President of the country, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a son to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye doesn’t mean they should mud the church of God with protest.

“Vice President Osinbajo has an office, why can’t they head to his office and protest. The group should have written a protest letter or an open letter to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and not the type of selfish and self-centered protest they embarked on.”

Adedoyin, who is also the National President of the Association of Nigeria Christian Authors and Publishers, described those who led the protest as failed musicians who are seeking for cheap popularity where there is none.