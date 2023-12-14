CAN inaugurates state WOWICAN, LGA CAN executives in Ebonyi

The State Executives of the Women’s Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, Ebonyi State chapter, have been inaugurated.

Also inaugurated were elected CAN executives of the 13 local government areas of the state and their directorates.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Recall that the WOWICAN election held in October 2023, produced Reverend Rita Okpaku as the Chairperson, Prophetess Angela Okereke as Vice chairperson and Blessing Aleke as the Secretary.

Other members of the core executives are Benedith Oketa and Josephine Elom as secretary and treasurer respectively.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the State CAN chairman, Reverend Scamb Chinedum Nwokolo.

In a brief exhortation, Nwokolo identified fear as the greatest impediment to impact and exploits in the work of God.

He noted that many Christians and their leaders today are afraid to speak the truth and take a stand on God’s directive, stating that such attitudes are responsible for the diminishing value of Christianity in Nigeria.

He charged the new executives to be courageous and always pray fervently like the Biblical Joshua and Caleb, in spite of opposition and other challenges.

Nwokolo admonished: “Every position attracts opposition.

“Equip yourselves with prayerful skills and courage, so as not to be a disappointment to the people that elected you.”

Others who spoke, including the chairman of the occasion, Pastor Kenneth Onwe and the Methodist Bishop of Abakaliki, Right Reverend Lawson Elom, admonished those inaugurated to show diligence in management of the affairs of the Christian body in their various domains.

While Onwe stressed the need for them to work out finance for the spreading of the gospel, Elom admonished them to strive to ensure that Christianity takes back its proper place in the affairs of the state.

He warned them against running after mundane gains and the so-called greener pastures, which according to him, kills Godly visions.

Speaking to newsmen, the WOWICAN chairperson, Okpaku, said her administration would stand on a tripod of unification, prayer revival and fairness in the distribution of benefits.

“I have a three-point agenda: one is that all may be one; the unification of the women’s wing of CAN in Ebonyi State.

“Every Ebonyi woman Christian belongs to the body of Christ, and as such, I will not discriminate.

“I don’t know who is a Catholic, an Anglican, a Methodist or any bloc whatsoever but I’m only interested in the words of Jesus, “that all may be one…” Okpaku stressed.