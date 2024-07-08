Call to Christian service is nobody’s right, it’s a privilege – Rt Rev James Odedeji

Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, The Rt Rev James Odedeji has described those who serve in God’s vineyard as privileged people.

He made the assessment at the investiture of the new President of the Guild of Stewards of the diocese, Bro Adewale Bolaji on Sunday, July 7.

The event took place at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church, Ikeja Lagos.

Preaching on the topic, ‘Faithful Service’, Odedeji said everything about the Guild of Stewards is service.

Making a copious reference to the Bible, the Anglican Bishop said, “When it comes to service to God, one thing is very fundamental. That thing is faithfulness. Service in God’s house is nobody’s right.

“We are the ones that cannot do without God. He can do without us. The call to Christian service is a privilege.”

He said further that to be “faithful is to be devoted, to be honest, sincere and not dubious. It is to be trustworthy. To be reliable. It means to be consistent and accountable.

“To be faithful is to be available and dutiful. It is to be correctable. If God cannot correct you, you can’t be in his service.”

The Anglican Bishop then explained how service should be rendered in God’s vineyard urging the guild to serve excitedly and joyfully.

“When God calls you to service, it is not to serve in sadness. We must be excited whenever we find an opportunity to serve God and humanity. King David said I was glad when they say to me let us go to the house of the Lord,” he stated.

Odedeji pleaded with those who serve in God’s vineyard to do it wholeheartedly without reservation.

“Serve heartily. We must be dedicated, committed, and attached to God’s work. We must see it as a matter of life and death,” he affirmed.

He explained further that service in God’s vineyard must be done reverently. “We must not let it be as if we are playing. It is a serious business. It must be done with reference. Service with reference is service that brings dividends.

“God is the one paying us when we serve. Stop saying nobody is paying you. God is the paymaster. He will pay you with interest and pay your children, children.”

While stressing that those in the guild must serve God willingly, he said, “Don’t expect everybody to like you. Serve sacrificially”

Odedeji warned against pride and arrogance adding that such attitudes are corrupters of service in God’s vineyard.

“You don’t know who people are until you give them power. So, I urge you to be humble because humble people are great.”

He also warned against grumbling and murmuring while emphasising that they can’t attain excellence in service without being genuinely converted.

“We need genuine conversion. Jesus pointed out that there will be people who will be turned back in eternity because he never knew them.

“We must have personal knowledge of Christ before we volunteer ourselves for service. You will also need the power of the holy spirit to be able to do what you are doing. Without the holy spirit, you can’t go far.” Odedeji said.

The Anglican Bishop called on members of the guild to support the president and work together in the interest of the Church of God.

The investiture service was done along with the dedication of all guild members. The principal officers of the Guild were also decorated at the colourful event which attracted guests from across the dioceses of Lagos under the Anglican Communion.

The new president, Adewale Bolaji in a later interview with journalists expressed great joy at the event.

He promised to uphold the virtue of hard work and diligence during his tenure.

“As the Lord lives, we will succeed. The grace to succeed has been provided. And like our father in the Lord said in the sermon, we will serve joyfully, wholeheartedly and sacrificially.

“We now recognise that God is our pay master,” he assured.

