Female biker killed in containerized truck accident in Lagos

In a tragic accident that happened in the early hour of Monday, a yet-to-be-identified female biker has been confirmed dead after being trapped under a loaded containerized truck in Lagos.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders recovered the body of the trapped female biker.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the accident in a statement made available to The Eagle Online.

In the statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Sola Giwa, confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 am at Sifax inward Iganmu Bridge, Lagos.

Hon. Giwa stated that the driver of a loaded containerized truck lost control while in motion and the truck fell on a female biker while descending Iganmu Bridge.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver, who was speeding, lost control and caused the truck to fall on the female biker.

It was gathered that the driver fled the scene upon realizing the severity of the accident.

“Immediately after the incident, LASTMA personnel called in other emergency responders, including the Lasema Response Unit (LRU), for a rescue operation,” Giwa said.

He added that the deceased’s body was taken away by personnel from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the containerized truck was evacuated to clear the way for free vehicular movement on Iganmu Bridge.

Police officers from Ijora Badia provided security during the rescue operation.

Giwa, while expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased, warned truck drivers to adhere to speed limits both within and outside the state.

Also Read

He also advised motorcycle operators, both commercial and private, to obey traffic rules and regulations as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Post Views: 21