Zeb Ejiro to receive lifetime achievement award in UK

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and producer, Zeb Ejiro, is to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Nigerian Week in London, United State.

The Nigerian Week is a week-long international festival with a mixture of entertainment and business events.

It is held annually in London.

In an invitation extended to the producer of 1996 blockbuster movie: “Domitila,” obtained by newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the award is in recognition of Ejiro’s immense contributions to Nollywood and the entertainment industry in general.

The event, to be held from July 22 to July 28, 2024 is organised by SRTV London in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Nigerian Films Corporation, and Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria among others.

The festival showcases and promotes the best of Nigerian products, services and businesses and as well celebrates the best of the Nigerian diverse and rich cultural heritage.

It features a mixture of entertainment, music, dances, fashion, food, exhibition, trade fair, investment opportunity workshops and summit, allowing visitors to join in and have a first-hand experience in culture and experiences.

Programme of activities lined up for the 2024 festival include Afro beat music extravaganza, moonlight film festival with exhibition of the best of African movies and Nigeria fashion show and contest.

There will also be a Nigeria cultural display featuring the National Troupe and trade exhibition of Nigerian cash crops and agricultural produce, and many more.

Ejiro, the famed Nigerian filmmaker born in Isoko, Delta State, is one of the two brothers of Chico Ejiro, also a veteran filmmaker and producer who died in 2020.

In 2005, Ejiro received the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in recognition of his immense contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

The acclaimed Sheik of Nollywood, has the following films to his credit: Nneka the Pretty Serpent (1994), Domitila (1996), Sakobi the Snake Girl (1998) and Mortal Sin (2003).

Others are; Extreme Measure (2003), A Night in the Philippines 1 and 2 (2005), Yellow Cassava (2016), Pure Honey (2017) and Domitila: the Sequel (2017).

Ejiro is also the brain behind the longest running drama series on NTA in the 1990s: “Ripples,” currently back on DStv.

