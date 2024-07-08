Lagos Assembly to pass law regulating alms begging – Speaker

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, says the legislative arm is considering passing a law to regulate alms begging in the state.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly said this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Obasa spoke on the sidelines of the launch of the Ibile Muslim Community Zakat and Sadaqah Foundation in Lagos.

He said that there was a need for such legislation.

The foundation was launched at a public presentation sponsored by Lotus Bank in Lagos.

It aims to empower less privileged Muslims and alleviate poverty by promoting Zakat, Sadaqah and Waqf.

Obasa explained that the proposed law would empower the state government and foundations like the Ibile Muslim Community Zakat and Sadaqah Foundation to regulate aid soliciting.

According to him, the law will also ensure the donations reach the needy without them having to beg on the streets.

He noted that the rising number of beggars in Lagos necessitated this regulation.

Obasa said: “We are looking at how we can manage such situations to stop beggars from parading the streets of Lagos begging for alms.

“Following such legislation, anyone caught begging on the streets or aiding such, particularly among children, would also be sanctioned according to the law.”

Speaking on the foundation’s launch, Obasa highlighted the benefits of Zakat, which helps both payers and beneficiaries by eradicating poverty.

He said: “It is important for anyone blessed by God to reach out to the less privileged.

“This should start from the immediate family and extend to every other member of society.

“The essence is to make everyone equal, or at least to move people from poverty and make them feel comfortable.”

Sheikh Sulayman Nolla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Ibile Muslim Community Zakat and Sadaqah Foundation, emphasised the foundation’s goal of unifying all Muslims in Lagos.

Nolla, also the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, noted that the foundation serves all, regardless of religious background, and aims to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor by pooling resources.

Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director of Lotus Bank, stated that the bank is supporting the foundation financially, technically and administratively, ensuring adherence to Sharia and Islamic finance principles.

Araoye stressed the need for permanent solutions to poverty rather than temporary palliatives, given the country’s current economic realities.

Also Read:

NAN reports that Zakat is the third pillar of Islam, requiring eligible Muslims to donate a portion of their wealth annually to aid the poor.

It is typically 2.5 percent of a Muslim’s total savings and wealth above a minimum amount or “nisab” each lunar year.

Sadaqah is a voluntary charitable act, while Waqf is an Islamic endowment of property for charitable or religious purposes.

Post Views: 20