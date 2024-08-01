CAF, Arsenal, NFF celebrate Kanu at 48

The Confederation of African Football, Premier League giants, Arsenal and the Nigeria Football Federation have showered encomiums on former African footballer of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu on his 48th birthday.



The erstwhile skipper of Nigeria senior national team marked his 48th year birthday on Thursday.



The continental body on its X handle formerly known as Twitter wrote; “Happiest one to Super Eagles’ legend, Nwankwo Kanu.

Also Read;

“Wishing you a year full of happiness and success.”



The Nigeria Football Federation in their congratulatory message thanked Kanu for all the memories.



“Happy birthday to our living legend, @papilokanu . Thank you for the memories,” NFF stated on X.



Arsenal simply wished Kanu a happy birthday.



Kanu is widely considered one of the greatest African footballers of all time.



A member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’, he was named by the club as one of its greatest ever players.



He is one of the few Africans to win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and an Olympic gold medal.



Kanu, also referred to as The King, won 86 caps and scored 13 goals for Nigeria.

Bunmi Ogunyale

Post Views: 0