Businessman jailed 9 months for breach of trust, cheating

A Jos Magistrates’ Court Friday sentenced a 37-year-old trader, Emmanuel Clement, to nine months’ imprisonment for collecting clothes from a woman to sell and not giving her money after selling the clothes.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Clement after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 or three months in jail and a compensation of N131, 000 or six months in jail.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

ALSO READ:

Gov. Mbah swears in 20 newly-appointed Commissioners

Court set to hear Emefiele’s two applications on firearms possession

Trader jailed four months for sending fake alert

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on July 15, at the Anglo-Jos Police station, by one Peace Nwachineke, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convict was supplied clothes consisting of packet shirts, turtle neck tops and trousers to sell but he sold them and converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau state Penal Code Law.