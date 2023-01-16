Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido clinch AFRIMA awards

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, clinched awards on Sunday night at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards which took place in Dakar, Senegal.

Grammy award-winning Burna Boy bagged the Best Act in Africa award at the eighth edition of the event.

He also clinched the Best Album of Year award, beating the likes of South Africa’s Kabza De Small, Cote D’Ivoire’s Didi B, among others.

However, the Ivorian singer, Didi B, won the Song of to the Year Award.

While Wizkid bagged the Best Act in West Africa award, Davido clinched the Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music Award.

For his song “High” with Davido, Adekunle Gold won two awards: Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop.

Guinean singer, Manamba Kanye, won the Best Female Act in West Africa award.

The awards night, which was held at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, Senegal finalised the four-day event to celebrate African music superstars.

Ghana’s Black Sheriff and Nigeria’s PSquare were among the artistes that thrilled the crowd during the event.