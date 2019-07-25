Chieftains of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria block in the All Progressives Congress dominated the list of Ministers from the South West geopolitical zone presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari released the list of ministerial nominees on Tuesday.

Those he nominated from the South West and who are members of the defunct ACN that was part of the four major parties that formed the APC, included former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Osun); former Governor of Ekiti State, Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti); Commissioner in the National Communications Commission, Sunday Dare (Oyo); former Senator, Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo); and Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun).

Aregbesola emerged Governor of Osun State on the platform of the ACN, Adebayo was Governor of Ekiti State between 1999 till 2003 when the party was Alliance for Democracy before it metamorphosed into ACN, while Sunday Dare was former Spokesman of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alasoadura and Olamilekan were also members of defunct ACN also.

This was unlike in 2015 when Adebayo Shittu, picked from Oyo State, was a member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, one of the four major parties that formed the APC, with Buhari as the leader then.

Others who made the list of Ministers from the South West, including Babatunde Raji Fashola and Olorunnibe Mamora, were members of the ACN.

While Fashola was a former Chief of Staff to Tinubu and later Governor of Lagos State, Mamora was a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and later Senator for four years.