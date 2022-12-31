Buhari rejoices with Isaac Ikonne on 94th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Chairman of Aba Traditional Council, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi I of Aba, on his 94th birthday.

Buhari in a State House press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina joined family members in thanking the Almighty God for the grace of longevity and strength.

President Buhari felicitates with the royal father, who celebrates his birthday on New Year day – January 1, 2023 with prayers and thanksgiving for the nation, and has continually pushed for peace and unity by creating harmony in his domain.

As the Paramount Ruler of Aba who enjoys the grace of old age, the President remains in appreciation for the endorsements, 2015 and 2019, support for the government, especially on sensitization of citizens on the efforts of the administration’s people-focused policies, like payment of benefits to former Biafran soldiers, infrastructural developments, 2nd Niger Bridge and entrepreneurship programmes.

President Buhari affirmed the benevolence of the traditional ruler in his community, state and at the federal level, sharing his pool of knowledge and wisdom with leaders and followers on virtues that move the nation forward.

The President prayed for the wellbeing of the royal father and his family.