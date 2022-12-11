Brother of Pastor Oritsejafor’s wife speaks on report they are divorced

Opeyemi Falegan, blood brother of Pastor Helen Oritsejafor, the wife of Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, has reacted to reports that the couple are divorced.

The Eagle Online recalls that there were reports last week that the Senior Pastors of Word of Life Bible Church, located in Warri, Delta State, are divorced.

They had been married for 25 years before last week’s divorce reports.

But Falegan, a politician and ex-lover of controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has said the marriage between his sister and the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria is not over.

In a post on his Instagram page, he wrote: “My sister is not divorced and will never be Divorced this claim is without evidence as some media outlets framed it, Before you share a story kindly spend a moment evaluating the evidence.

“Attaching our family name (falegan) to infidelity is not only disgusting but abhorrence and totally unacceptable, Falegan families are known for their strong moral principles.

“I Support good journalism but I will criticise stories that are poorly researched or downright misleading.

“Use your media literacy to discern and amplify truths that are backed up by good evidence, Kindly desist from further lies – opeyemi david falegan (mama Helens Ortisejafor blood brother) clearing the air.”

But those who flew the kite of the divorce based their reasons largely on Helen Orisejafor’s long absence from the church, especially during the 50th anniversary of the priesthood of her husband and the one week celebration to mark it.

Her photograph was not even on the poster printed for the event.

Apart from her not occupying her usual place beside her husband in the church, she was also said to have continued her daily prayer session on Facebook even while the 50th ordination anniversary of Pastor Oritsejafor lasted from November 6 to 15, 2022.

Some of the reports claimed Pastor Helen Oritsejafor is at present in the United Kingdom.





