Breaking: YPP expels 13 Executive Committee members

The National Working Committee of the Young Progressives Party has expelled 13 of its members in Imo State.

This was contained in a communique issued by the YPP National Publicity Secretary Comrade, Egbeola Wale Martins, on Wednesday at the end of the party’s 8th NWC meeting held in Abuja.

The expelled members comprises three State Executive Committee members and 10 Local Government Chairmen.

The communique said: “The NWC ratified upon careful consideration the recommendation of the disciplinary committee set up by the Imo State Working Committee to investigate anti-party activities against thirteen members, which includes three State Executive Committee members and ten Local Government Chairmen. The indicted members without prejudice are by this ratification expelled from the party with immediate effect.

“The NWC in appreciation of the enormous efforts of the State Chairmen in building our great party passed a vote of confidence on all State Chairmen while enjoining same to remain steadfast and jettison all acts that are inimical to the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“The NWC also expressed mixed feelings on the ongoing campaigns of the party across board noting the tremendous efforts of some candidates but amazed at the lackadaisical attitude of others. All concerned candidates are encouraged to double their efforts and be more strategic in their campaign approach to ensure victory for the party at all levels during the general elections.

“The NWC urges all Nigerians to come out enmass and vote creatively for all YPP candidates starting with the Presidential election on February 16, 2019.”