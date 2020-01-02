The Kwara State Government has demolished the make shift property on the land revoked from the Saraki Family, popularly known as Ile Arugbo, in Ilorin, the state capital.

The demolition was carried out in the early hours of Thursday.

The property was acquired by former Senate Leader in the Second Republic, late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

His son, who was former Governor of the state and ex-President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, took over the running of the place.

The land was revoked last week from the Saraki family by the Kwara State Government, with the former Senate president insisting it was legally acquired.

Women, who have been beneficiaries of the largesse distributed at the centre have been protesting and keeping vigil there since the acquisition was announced by the government.

However in the earlier hours of Thursday, the Kwara State Bureau of Lands demolished the make shift property on the land.

The Kwara State House of Assembly mandated the state government to revoke the acquisition of the land, with the state government saying no title was issued to the Sarakis for it.

This led to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signing the instrument to reclaim the land.

The state government said it will now be used for the construction of a state secretariat.

BREAKING: 'Ile Arugbo' which Saraki's family illegally acquired from the @kwaragovt has been demolished. *Ile Arugbo is an indictment of Saraki dynasty.pic.twitter.com/PNs1qENW0z — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) January 2, 2020