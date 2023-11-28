Breaking: Tinubu writes Senate on 2024 Budget presentation

President Bola Tinubu has told the National Assembly that he is ready to present the Budget to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.

President Tinubu made his intention known in a letter on Tuesday to the Senate and House of Representatives.

The letter was read on the floor of both chambers on Tuesday.

While that of the Senate was read by its President, Godswill Akpabio, that of the House was read by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

In the letter, President Tinubu said he was ready to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday (tomorrow) by 11am.