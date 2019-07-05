The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the candidate of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 2018 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, challenging the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The Supreme Court gave the ruling on Friday.

It affirmed Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the validly elected governor of the state.

Adeleke went to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Oyetola, who went to the appellate court to challenge the ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Tribunal had declared Adeleke the winner of the election after he challenged the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission on the poll.