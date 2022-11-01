Breaking: Six feared dead, RRS car burnt as fire guts Lagos building + Videos, photos

There are fears that no fewer than six persons have been burnt to death as fire gutted a building suspected to be occupied by a bank in Lagos State.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the massive fire was noticed in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the information provided by eyewitnesses, the fire occurred on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Firefighters, said to be from nearby Eko Hotel and Suites, were chased away by bystanders who pelted them with stones.

One of the eyewitnesses said the fire was suspected to have started from a gas leakage.

Also consumed by the fire was a car belonging to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.

It was said to have been parked at a pin down point close to the building consumed by fire.





