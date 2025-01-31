Breaking: Senator Ned Nwoko dumps PDP, joins APC

In another twist of events, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing the Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker, after months of speculation, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Ward 8, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

In the letter, Nwoko cited deep divisions and factionalization within the PDP as the primary reasons for his decision to leave the party, stating that the growing factions had become irreconcilable.

The letter read: “I write to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a party I have proudly served as a foundation member since 1999.

“My decision to resign is due to the deep divisions and factionalization within the party. These divisions have made it increasingly difficult to unite and pursue the collective interests of our people.

“Just this week, on the 29th of January, top party functionaries descended to the lowest levels by physically fighting among themselves due to these irreconcilable factions.

“I am also grateful for the platform the PDP provided me to contest the 2022/2023 senatorial election, which allowed me to directly engage with the people of my constituency and present my vision for a brighter future.

“However, during my campaign, I made solemn and actionable promises to my constituents—commitments I take seriously as a servant of the people.

“Unfortunately, the current structure of the party in our state has not been conducive to fulfilling these promises. After careful consideration, I have concluded that stepping away from the party is necessary to honor my obligations to my people.

“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity, and the advancement of Delta North.

“My decision is rooted in the best interest of those I serve, and I remain committed to the progress and prosperity of our state and nation.”

Post Views: 20