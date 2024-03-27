Breaking: Petrol, Diesel: NNPC speaks on reported price adjustment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has reacted to a report that it had adjusted the prices of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil, also know as diesel, in its retail stations nationwide.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, spoke on the report on Wednesday.

His position was contained in a statement he authored.

Soneye denied any such move.

He said: “The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”