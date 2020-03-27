Breaking: Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to 81

The number of confirmed Coronavirus Disease cases in Nigeria has jumped to 81.

As at 8pm on Friday, the figure was 70.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the latest figure at 11:56pm on Friday.

It said Enugu State accounted for two of the fresh cases, Edo State one and Lagos State eight.

The NCDC said on its Twitter handle: “11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State

“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.”