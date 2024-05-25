Breaking: Massive fire on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, TRACE advices alternative route + Video

There is a massive fire outbreak in the Ibafo area of Ogun State on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
This has resulted in a call by the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency for use of alternative routes.
TRACE, in an alert by K. A. Ojerinde, who identified himself as DC Mowe Ibafo, said: “Presently, the inferno still rages on as firefighters from NNPC gas station at Ibafo are still battling it.
“So, if you’re on your way to Abeokuta, Ibadan, Ijebu axis and caught up in the standstill; know the cause as both inbound and outbound are affected.
“If you’re yet to set out both inbound and outbound Lagos, alternative routes preferred if the journey is a must pls.
“For those coming from Lagos to Ibadan, Sagamu and the eastern part of the country should go through Lagos-Epe road to link east and Ijebu Ode, those going to Ibadan, Abeokuta should go through Sango-Abeokuta road.
“Those going to Lagos from the interchange should go through Sagamu-Abeokuta road.
“And those to Lagos from the east go through Ijebu Ode-Epe road.”