Breaking: Lagos begins removal of Lekki Phase 1 inner gates

In order to restore the state’s masterplan and ensure a healthier environment, the Lagos State Government on Saturday came to the rescue of several residents of the state, especially in Lekki 1 axis, who are suffering untold hardship of inaccessibility by removing permanently closed inner roads gates.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Adekunle Adeshina, revealed this.

Adeshina said in a statement on Saturday that the enforcement operation, which was authorised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu followed several days of traffic snarl that residents connecting Lekki were experiencing due to inaccessibility of connecting roads.

Roads and streets already enforced since the operation started included Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa, Theopilus Oji, Osaro Isokpan, Abike Sulaiman, Ben Okagbue MBA, Olubunmi Rotimi, Olanrewaju Ninalowo, Dele Adedeji, Abayomi Sonuga, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams.

Adeshina said the State Government as a responsive one, decided to commence the enforcement following the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of gates in many parts of the state, defacing the aesthetics of the environment.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the State Government will restore the aesthetics being defaced by the indiscriminate gates by removing them across the state.

Wahab urged all residents associations that have such gates in their estates or communities and always putting them under permanent lock and keys to remove them voluntarily.