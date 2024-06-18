Breaking: Heavy shooting as Rivers LGA chairman allegedly moves to access office

There is heavy shooting at the premises of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State following a move by the chairman of the LGA, Hon Allwell Ihundah, to access his office, Vanguard reports.

The development was said to have sparked tension as businesses in the area have shut temporarily.

It was alleged that the Chairman of the LGA, Ihundah had arrived at the council secretariat this morning with his security personnel to access his office, but that he was stopped by the youths who resumed occupation of the premises, Monday.

It would be recalled that the three years’ tenure of the elected Chairmen of Local Government and Councillors expired on the 17th of June as provided by the Constitution.

But the LGA bosses have insisted that they would not vacate office following a purported amendment on the Local Government Administration Law of the State by the Martin Amaewhule led State Assembly.

Although, a State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had in its ruling voided the amendment in which the legislative arm of the state extended the tenure of the elected chairmen by six months.

However, the Governor Siminialayi Fubara had in a statewide broadcast this morning, bid the elected chairmen and councillors farewell, noting that their period to occupy their positions legally has elapsed.

But, Tuesday, the Chairman of PHALGA allegedly came to the council secretariat to pick some of his property, but he was stopped by the angry youths.

It was learned that in the process police attached to him started shooting in the air to scare the LGA occupants, but that the youths resisted the security action.